New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monroe County, New York has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
EastWorld of Inquiry at Whitesboro Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Cicero, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
James Monroe High School at Maine-Endwell High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Cicero, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.