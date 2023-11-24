Monroe County, New York has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

EastWorld of Inquiry at Whitesboro Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24

6:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Cicero, NY

Cicero, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

James Monroe High School at Maine-Endwell High School