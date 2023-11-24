Friday's contest that pits the LSU Tigers (5-1) against the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) at John Gray Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-64 in favor of LSU, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Purple Eagles enter this game following a 71-69 win against Stonehill on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 90, Niagara 64

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Purple Eagles scored 65.8 points per game last season (163rd in college basketball) and allowed 65.2 (201st in college basketball) for a +17 scoring differential overall.

In conference matchups last year, Niagara put up more points per game (69.4) than its season average (65.8).

The Purple Eagles posted 67.3 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, they averaged 65 points per contest.

When playing at home, Niagara ceded 0.3 more points per game (64.6) than in road games (64.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.