The LSU Tigers (5-1) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Niagara vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 97.8 points per game are 24.3 more points than the 73.5 the Purple Eagles give up to opponents.
  • LSU has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 73.5 points.
  • Niagara's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 97.8 points.
  • The 75 points per game the Purple Eagles average are 13.3 more points than the Tigers give up (61.7).
  • When Niagara totals more than 61.7 points, it is 2-2.
  • LSU is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 75 points.
  • The Purple Eagles shoot 40.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.
  • The Tigers make 51.4% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Purple Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Niagara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Duquesne L 82-79 Gallagher Center
11/14/2023 @ Buffalo L 92-75 Alumni Arena
11/19/2023 Stonehill W 71-69 Gallagher Center
11/24/2023 LSU - John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 UCLA - John Gray Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

