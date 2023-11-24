How to Watch the Niagara vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (5-1) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Niagara vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 97.8 points per game are 24.3 more points than the 73.5 the Purple Eagles give up to opponents.
- LSU has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 73.5 points.
- Niagara's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 97.8 points.
- The 75 points per game the Purple Eagles average are 13.3 more points than the Tigers give up (61.7).
- When Niagara totals more than 61.7 points, it is 2-2.
- LSU is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 75 points.
- The Purple Eagles shoot 40.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.
- The Tigers make 51.4% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Purple Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Niagara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Duquesne
|L 82-79
|Gallagher Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Buffalo
|L 92-75
|Alumni Arena
|11/19/2023
|Stonehill
|W 71-69
|Gallagher Center
|11/24/2023
|LSU
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|UCLA
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
