The LSU Tigers (5-1) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 97.8 points per game are 24.3 more points than the 73.5 the Purple Eagles give up to opponents.

LSU has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 73.5 points.

Niagara's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 97.8 points.

The 75 points per game the Purple Eagles average are 13.3 more points than the Tigers give up (61.7).

When Niagara totals more than 61.7 points, it is 2-2.

LSU is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 75 points.

The Purple Eagles shoot 40.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.

The Tigers make 51.4% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Purple Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Schedule