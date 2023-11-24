Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Patriot teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Colgate Raiders playing the Miami Hurricanes.
Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Robert Morris Colonials at Bucknell Bison
|2:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Colgate Raiders at Miami Hurricanes
|4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ACC Network X
