Patriot teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Colgate Raiders playing the Miami Hurricanes.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Robert Morris Colonials at Bucknell Bison 2:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colgate Raiders at Miami Hurricanes 4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ACC Network X

Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!