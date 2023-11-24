New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Putnam County, New York has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Stillwater Senior High School at Haldane Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Middletown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Carmel Senior High School at Christian Brothers Academy - Albany
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Middletown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.