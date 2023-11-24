Quentin Grimes and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing off versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 20, Grimes put up two steals in a 117-100 loss against the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll examine Grimes' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 7.4 Rebounds -- 1.3 Assists -- 1.2 PRA -- 9.9 PR -- 8.7



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 6.4% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.8 per contest.

Grimes' opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 98.9 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.9 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are sixth in the league, allowing 108.1 points per game.

Giving up 43.4 rebounds per game, the Heat are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 25.9 per contest, 16th in the NBA.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2023 32 3 2 3 1 0 0 5/10/2023 48 8 4 5 2 2 2 5/8/2023 42 9 5 2 3 0 2 5/6/2023 22 8 1 0 1 0 1 5/2/2023 26 3 3 0 0 1 0 4/30/2023 10 4 0 0 1 0 1 3/29/2023 36 23 8 4 5 0 1 3/22/2023 26 22 2 1 6 0 0 3/3/2023 25 3 2 1 1 0 0 2/2/2023 37 17 4 3 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.