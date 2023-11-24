The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to play in a Week 12 matchup at 3:00 PM ET on Friday. Will Randall Cobb score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Randall Cobb score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Cobb has put together a 20-yard year thus far (3.3 yards per game), hauling in three throws out of 12 targets.

Having played six games this year, Cobb has not tallied a TD reception.

Randall Cobb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 2 1 12 0 Week 4 Chiefs 4 2 8 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 0 0 0

