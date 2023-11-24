Rangers vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 24
Here's a peek at the injury report for the New York Rangers (13-3-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Rangers ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (10-8-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM ET.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Rangers vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Rangers Season Insights
- New York's 55 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their +16 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers are eighth in the NHL in scoring (62 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Philadelphia has conceded 55 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +7, they are 11th in the league.
Rangers vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-140)
|Flyers (+115)
|6
