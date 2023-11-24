Here's a peek at the injury report for the New York Rangers (13-3-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Rangers ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (10-8-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Season Insights

New York's 55 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their +16 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers are eighth in the NHL in scoring (62 goals, 3.3 per game).

Philadelphia has conceded 55 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in the league.

With a goal differential of +7, they are 11th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-140) Flyers (+115) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.