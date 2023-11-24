How to Watch the Rangers vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (who lost their previous game) on Friday at 1:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH will show this Rangers versus Flyers game.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rangers vs Flyers Additional Info
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 39 total goals (just 2.3 per game) to rank second.
- The Rangers rank 21st in the league with 55 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|17
|10
|16
|26
|11
|4
|0%
|Vincent Trocheck
|17
|5
|10
|15
|8
|11
|62.1%
|Chris Kreider
|17
|10
|5
|15
|9
|4
|26.3%
|Erik Gustafsson
|17
|3
|9
|12
|9
|7
|-
|Alexis Lafreniere
|17
|8
|4
|12
|3
|9
|33.3%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 55 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 12th in the league.
- The Flyers' 62 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them eighth in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Flyers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Flyers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Sanheim
|19
|2
|14
|16
|15
|12
|-
|Joel Farabee
|19
|8
|7
|15
|4
|5
|50%
|Travis Konecny
|19
|11
|4
|15
|4
|14
|26.9%
|Owen Tippett
|19
|7
|7
|14
|7
|12
|31.2%
|Sean Couturier
|17
|4
|9
|13
|9
|14
|49.6%
