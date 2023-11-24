Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (who lost their previous game) on Friday at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH will show this Rangers versus Flyers game.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 39 total goals (just 2.3 per game) to rank second.

The Rangers rank 21st in the league with 55 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Rangers are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 17 10 16 26 11 4 0% Vincent Trocheck 17 5 10 15 8 11 62.1% Chris Kreider 17 10 5 15 9 4 26.3% Erik Gustafsson 17 3 9 12 9 7 - Alexis Lafreniere 17 8 4 12 3 9 33.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 55 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 12th in the league.

The Flyers' 62 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them eighth in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Flyers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Flyers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Flyers Key Players