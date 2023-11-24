Friday's NHL play includes the New York Rangers (13-3-1) visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (10-8-1) at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are underdogs (+115 on the moneyline) against the Rangers (-140) ahead of the contest, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH.

Rangers vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rangers vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Rangers vs Flyers Additional Info

Rangers vs. Flyers Betting Trends

In eight games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Rangers are 11-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flyers have secured an upset victory in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.

New York is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Philadelphia has gone 6-6 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 5-5 6-4-0 6.0 3.40 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.40 2.40 10 31.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 3-6-1 6.4 3.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.20 2.60 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

