The New York Rangers (13-3-1) and Philadelphia Flyers (10-8-1) play at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH. The Rangers knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 in their most recent outing, while the Flyers are coming off a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

The Rangers have an 8-1-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have totaled 34 goals while giving up 24 in that time. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in 10 goals (31.2% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will bring home the win in Friday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Flyers Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Flyers 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+115)

Flyers (+115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 13-3-1 record overall, with a 3-1-4 record in games that have required overtime.

New York has won all five of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Rangers scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals in 13 games (10-2-1, 21 points).

In the 10 games when New York has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 7-3-0 to record 14 points.

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 9-1-0 (18 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Rangers went 4-2-1 in those contests (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 15th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 2nd 2.29 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 24th 29.5 Shots 31.6 11th 7th 28.5 Shots Allowed 27.5 2nd 3rd 30.91% Power Play % 11.29% 28th 10th 85.19% Penalty Kill % 82.26% 14th

Rangers vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

