The New York Rangers' Chris Kreider and the Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center.

Rangers vs. Flyers Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors with 26 points. He has scored 10 goals and picked up 16 assists this season.

Vincent Trocheck has chipped in with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists).

Kreider's 15 points this season are via 10 goals and five assists.

Jonathan Quick's record is 5-0-1. He has conceded 11 goals (1.7 goals against average) and racked up 174 saves with a .941% save percentage (first in league).

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Sanheim is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 16 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded two goals and 14 assists in 19 games (playing 26:03 per game).

Joel Farabee has made a major impact for Philadelphia this season with 15 points (eight goals and seven assists).

This season, Philadelphia's Konecny has 15 points, courtesy of 11 goals (first on team) and four assists (ninth).

In the crease, Samuel Ersson has a record of 3-3-1 in seven games this season, conceding 22 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 138 saves and an .863 save percentage, 66th in the league.

Rangers vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 15th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 2nd 2.29 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 24th 29.5 Shots 31.6 11th 7th 28.5 Shots Allowed 27.5 2nd 3rd 30.91% Power Play % 11.29% 28th 10th 85.19% Penalty Kill % 82.26% 14th

