Rangers vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (13-3-1) host the Philadelphia Flyers (10-8-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH. The Rangers knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 in their last game, while the Flyers are coming off a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders.
Rangers vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-140)
|Flyers (+115)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have finished 11-2 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, New York has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.
- In eight of 17 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs Flyers Additional Info
Rangers vs. Flyers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|55 (21st)
|Goals
|62 (8th)
|39 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|55 (12th)
|17 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (26th)
|8 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (14th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 8-1-1 overall, in its past 10 games.
- New York hit the over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Rangers are ranked 21st in the league with 55 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Rangers are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 39 total goals (just 2.3 per game).
- With a +16 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.
