The New York Rangers (13-3-1) host the Philadelphia Flyers (10-8-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH. The Rangers knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 in their last game, while the Flyers are coming off a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

Rangers vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-140) Flyers (+115) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have finished 11-2 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, New York has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

In eight of 17 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs Flyers Additional Info

Rangers vs. Flyers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 55 (21st) Goals 62 (8th) 39 (2nd) Goals Allowed 55 (12th) 17 (5th) Power Play Goals 7 (26th) 8 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (14th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 8-1-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

New York hit the over in six of its past 10 games.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Rangers are ranked 21st in the league with 55 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Rangers are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 39 total goals (just 2.3 per game).

With a +16 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.

