Player prop bet options for Artemi Panarin, Travis Sanheim and others are available when the New York Rangers visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 1:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rangers vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 19:33 per game.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Stars Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 18 2 0 2 9 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 2 2 8 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 1 2 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's most productive contributors through 17 games, with five goals and 10 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Stars Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 at Devils Nov. 18 0 3 3 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 1 1 3 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 2 3 2

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Chris Kreider has 15 total points for New York, with 10 goals and five assists.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Devils Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 1 1 2 2 vs. Wild Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Sanheim's two goals and 14 assists in 19 games for Philadelphia add up to 16 total points on the season.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 18 0 2 2 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Kings Nov. 11 0 0 0 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Joel Farabee Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Joel Farabee has collected 15 points this season, with eight goals and seven assists.

Farabee Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 22 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 19 1 1 2 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Kings Nov. 11 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.