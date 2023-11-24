Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Flyers on November 24, 2023
Player prop bet options for Artemi Panarin, Travis Sanheim and others are available when the New York Rangers visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 1:00 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 19:33 per game.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|9
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's most productive contributors through 17 games, with five goals and 10 assists.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|2
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Chris Kreider has 15 total points for New York, with 10 goals and five assists.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Sanheim's two goals and 14 assists in 19 games for Philadelphia add up to 16 total points on the season.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
Joel Farabee Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Joel Farabee has collected 15 points this season, with eight goals and seven assists.
Farabee Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
