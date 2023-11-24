RJ Barrett plus his New York Knicks teammates face the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time on the court, a 117-100 loss to the Timberwolves, Barrett tallied 14 points and seven rebounds.

Below, we dig into Barrett's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 20.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 Assists 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 27.5 PR -- 24.6 3PM 1.5 2.7



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Barrett has made 7.1 shots per game, which accounts for 11.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

The Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 98.9 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 108.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat are 11th in the NBA, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.9 assists per contest, the Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat allow 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

RJ Barrett vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2023 32 11 2 1 0 0 0 5/10/2023 38 26 7 2 3 1 0 5/8/2023 35 24 4 3 3 0 1 5/6/2023 25 14 3 1 2 0 0 5/2/2023 38 24 3 3 5 0 0 4/30/2023 40 26 9 7 1 0 1 3/29/2023 34 12 5 0 2 1 0 3/22/2023 36 26 6 5 3 0 0 3/3/2023 29 17 2 2 0 0 1 2/2/2023 41 30 8 4 0 0 0

