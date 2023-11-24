In the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Ryan Lindgren to score a goal for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindgren stats and insights

Lindgren is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Lindgren has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Lindgren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:38 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:20 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:31 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:04 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 4-3 OT

Rangers vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

