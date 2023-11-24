If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Saratoga County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saratoga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Galway Senior High School at Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School