Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Schenectady County, New York this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Schenectady County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Somers Senior High School at Niskayuna High School