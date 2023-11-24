New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Schenectady County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Schenectady County, New York this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Schenectady County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Somers Senior High School at Niskayuna High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Middletown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.