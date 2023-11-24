Friday's game between the UCF Knights (4-0) and the St. John's Red Storm (2-3) at Roberto Clemente Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-55, heavily favoring UCF to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Red Storm are coming off of a 56-51 loss to VCU in their most recent outing on Thursday.

St. John's (NY) vs. UCF Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

St. John's (NY) vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 72, St. John's (NY) 55

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, St. John's (NY) is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

The Red Storm have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, St. John's (NY) is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Jillian Archer: 11.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 63.6 FG%

11.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 63.6 FG% Unique Drake: 20.2 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (16-for-32)

20.2 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (16-for-32) Ber'Nyah Mayo: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Skye Owen: 7.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

7.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Amber Brown: 4 PTS, 37.5 FG%

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

The Red Storm average 64.2 points per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 58 per outing (95th in college basketball). They have a +31 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game.

