New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Suffolk County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
William Floyd High School at Massapequa High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Hempstead, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Islip High School at South Side Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Hempstead, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Garden City Senior High School at North Babylon Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Stony Brook, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaford Senior High School at Bayport-Blue Point High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Stony Brook, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
