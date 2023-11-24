If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Suffolk County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

William Floyd High School at Massapequa High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 24

12:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Hempstead, NY

Hempstead, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

East Islip High School at South Side Senior High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 24

4:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Hempstead, NY

Hempstead, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Garden City Senior High School at North Babylon Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25

12:00 PM ET on November 25 Location: Stony Brook, NY

Stony Brook, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaford Senior High School at Bayport-Blue Point High School