Friday's contest between the Syracuse Orange (3-1) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at South Point Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Syracuse squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

Last time out, the Orange lost 83-81 to Maryland on Sunday.

Syracuse vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Syracuse vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 74, Northern Iowa 68

Syracuse Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Orange outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game last season (posting 74.2 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and conceding 67.9 per outing, 272nd in college basketball) and had a +209 scoring differential.

With 71.7 points per game in ACC contests, Syracuse put up 2.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (74.2 PPG).

At home, the Orange posted 6.2 more points per game last season (77.4) than they did on the road (71.2).

Syracuse surrendered 63.2 points per game last year at home, which was 9.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (72.9).

