The November 24 matchup between the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and the New York Jets (4-6) will feature a showdown between QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Tim Boyle. Below, we discuss all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: Amazon Prime Video

Tim Boyle vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Tim Boyle 2023 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 1 Games Played 10 50.0% Completion % 69.7% 33 (33.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,934 (293.4) 0 Touchdowns 21 1 Interceptions 8 1 (1.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 39 (3.9) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Tim Boyle Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 159.5 yards

: Over/Under 159.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Dolphins Defensive Stats

This season, the Dolphins are having trouble on defense, surrendering 23.8 points per game (11th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami ranks 11th in the NFL with 2,206 passing yards allowed (220.6 per game) and 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

Against the run, the Dolphins have been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by giving up 99.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with 3.8 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Miami is 11th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (35.9%) and 29th in red-zone efficiency allowed (65.6%).

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 248.5 yards

: Over/Under 248.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jets Defensive Stats

