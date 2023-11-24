Tim Boyle vs. Tua Tagovailoa in Week 12: Jets vs. Dolphins Preview, Stats
The November 24 matchup between the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and the New York Jets (4-6) will feature a showdown between QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Tim Boyle. Below, we discuss all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.
Jets vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
Tim Boyle vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup
|Tim Boyle
|2023 Stats
|Tua Tagovailoa
|1
|Games Played
|10
|50.0%
|Completion %
|69.7%
|33 (33.0)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,934 (293.4)
|0
|Touchdowns
|21
|1
|Interceptions
|8
|1 (1.0)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|39 (3.9)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Tim Boyle Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 159.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD
Dolphins Defensive Stats
- This season, the Dolphins are having trouble on defense, surrendering 23.8 points per game (11th in NFL).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami ranks 11th in the NFL with 2,206 passing yards allowed (220.6 per game) and 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).
- Against the run, the Dolphins have been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by giving up 99.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with 3.8 yards allowed per rush attempt.
- On defense, Miami is 11th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (35.9%) and 29th in red-zone efficiency allowed (65.6%).
Tua Tagovailoa Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 248.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Jets Defensive Stats
- The Dolphins' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 238 points allowed (23.8 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami ranks 11th in the NFL with 2,206 passing yards allowed (220.6 per game) and 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).
- Against the run, the Dolphins' D has been clicking this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 992 total rushing yards allowed (99.2 per game).
- On defense, Miami is 11th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 35.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 29th (65.6%).
