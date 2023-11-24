New York Jets receiver Tyler Conklin will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 12 (Friday at 3:00 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 220.6 per game.

Conklin has racked up 381 yards on 35 receptions, averaging 38.1 yards per game this season.

Conklin vs. the Dolphins

Conklin vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 2 GP / 6.5 REC YPG / REC TD

Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Miami has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Dolphins is conceding 220.6 yards per outing this year, which ranks 14th in the NFL.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 21st in the league with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Conklin Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this season, Conklin has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Conklin has 13.3% of his team's target share (45 targets on 338 passing attempts).

He has 381 receiving yards on 45 targets to rank 44th in league play with 8.5 yards per target.

Conklin does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Conklin has been targeted four times in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

Conklin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

