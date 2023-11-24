When the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins go head to head in Week 12 on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, will Tyler Conklin find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Conklin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jets vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Conklin has put together a 381-yard campaign thus far (38.1 yards per game), hauling in 35 balls on 45 targets.

Having played 10 games this season, Conklin has not had a TD reception.

Tyler Conklin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Eagles 4 3 24 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 6 66 0 Week 10 @Raiders 7 7 70 0 Week 11 @Bills 3 2 18 0

Rep Tyler Conklin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.