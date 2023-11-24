Will Tyler Pitlick light the lamp when the New York Rangers square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Pitlick stats and insights

  • Pitlick is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • Pitlick has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:49 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:34 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:15 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:21 Away L 5-4 SO
10/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 2-1
10/12/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 5-1

Rangers vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

