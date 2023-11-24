Will Tyler Pitlick Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 24?
Will Tyler Pitlick light the lamp when the New York Rangers square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Pitlick stats and insights
- Pitlick is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Pitlick has no points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Pitlick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:58
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|12:34
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:21
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|10/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/12/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 5-1
Rangers vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
