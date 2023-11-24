Will Vincent Trocheck Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 24?
On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Vincent Trocheck going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Trocheck stats and insights
- In four of 17 games this season, Trocheck has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
- Trocheck has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
- Trocheck's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Trocheck recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|3
|0
|3
|20:58
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|26:28
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|3
|1
|2
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:31
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|21:11
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rangers vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
