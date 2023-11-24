On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Vincent Trocheck going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Trocheck stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Trocheck has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Trocheck has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

Trocheck's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Trocheck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:50 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 3 0 3 20:58 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 26:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 3 1 2 16:46 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 21:02 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:31 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:12 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 4-3 OT

Rangers vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

