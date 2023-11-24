Vincent Trocheck and the New York Rangers will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. There are prop bets for Trocheck available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 19:59 on the ice per game.

In four of 17 games this season, Trocheck has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Trocheck has a point in 10 games this year (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 17 games this season, Trocheck has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Trocheck's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Trocheck having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 15 Points 2 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

