High school football competition in Westchester County, New York is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Westchester County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Somers Senior High School at Niskayuna High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24

6:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Middletown, NY

Middletown, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Rye High School at Ravena Senior High School