New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Westchester County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Westchester County, New York is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Westchester County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Somers Senior High School at Niskayuna High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Middletown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Rye High School at Ravena Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Middletown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
