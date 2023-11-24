On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Will Cuylle going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Cuylle stats and insights

  • Cuylle has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Cuylle averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Cuylle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:45 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:21 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 12:13 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 9:59 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:49 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 4-3 OT

Rangers vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

