Alexis Lafreniere and the New York Rangers will be in action on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Does a wager on Lafreniere interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Lafreniere has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Lafreniere has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lafreniere has a point in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Lafreniere has an assist in three of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Lafreniere goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lafreniere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 3 12 Points 3 8 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

