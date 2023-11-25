The Army Black Knights (0-5) will aim to end a three-game road slide when visiting the Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Army vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Army Stats Insights

The Black Knights' 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (40.1%).

The Black Knights are the 294th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats sit at 237th.

The Black Knights average 13.3 fewer points per game (56) than the Bearcats give up (69.3).

Army Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Army averaged 74 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 72.7.

The Black Knights allowed 66.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.

Army sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (38.1%).

Army Upcoming Schedule