The Army Black Knights (0-5) will look to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Binghamton vs. Army matchup in this article.

Army vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Army vs. Binghamton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Army vs. Binghamton Betting Trends

Army has won two games against the spread this season.

The Black Knights have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Binghamton has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Bearcats games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

