Saturday's game between the Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) and the Army Black Knights (0-5) at Binghamton University Events Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors Binghamton to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

The game has no set line.

Army vs. Binghamton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York Venue: Binghamton University Events Center

Army vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 74, Army 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. Binghamton

Computer Predicted Spread: Binghamton (-16.0)

Binghamton (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 131.6

Binghamton's record against the spread so far this season is 3-2-0, while Army's is 2-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bearcats are 3-2-0 and the Black Knights are 1-4-0.

Army Performance Insights

The Black Knights' -49 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 56 points per game (360th in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per outing (97th in college basketball).

The 30.2 rebounds per game Army accumulates rank 297th in the country. Their opponents grab 30.4.

Army makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (162nd in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents.

Army and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Black Knights commit 11.6 per game (159th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (214th in college basketball).

