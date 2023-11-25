Army vs. Binghamton November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Binghamton Bearcats (0-2) will meet the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Army vs. Binghamton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Army Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Rucker: 16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Roberts: 12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Charlie Peterson: 7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chris Mann: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coleton Benson: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Falko: 14 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Army vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Binghamton Rank
|Binghamton AVG
|Army AVG
|Army Rank
|252nd
|68.8
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|191st
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|338th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
