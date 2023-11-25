The Army Black Knights (0-5) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 131.5.

Army vs. Binghamton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York Venue: Binghamton University Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Binghamton -9.5 131.5

Black Knights Betting Records & Stats

Army has combined with its opponent to score more than 131.5 points only once this season.

The average total for Army's games this season is 121.8 points, 9.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Army has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Army has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Black Knights have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Army has an 18.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Army vs. Binghamton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Binghamton 4 80% 74.2 130.2 69.3 135.1 139.3 Army 1 20% 56.0 130.2 65.8 135.1 137.1

Additional Army Insights & Trends

The Black Knights score an average of 56.0 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allow to opponents.

Army vs. Binghamton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Binghamton 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0 Army 2-3-0 1-0 1-4-0

Army vs. Binghamton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Binghamton Army 8-7 Home Record 10-5 5-11 Away Record 7-8 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.0 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

