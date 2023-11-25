Can we expect Artemi Panarin finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers play the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Panarin stats and insights

  • In eight of 18 games this season, Panarin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
  • Panarin has picked up two goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • Panarin averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.9%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Panarin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:34 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 2 2 0 22:24 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 28:02 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 2 1 1 16:10 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 17:32 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:31 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:10 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 3 1 2 19:49 Away W 3-2 OT

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

