The New York Rangers, Artemi Panarin included, will face the Boston Bruins on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Panarin's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Artemi Panarin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin has averaged 19:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Panarin has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 18 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Panarin has a point in 15 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 13 of 18 games this year, Panarin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Panarin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 64.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Panarin Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 43 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 3 26 Points 0 10 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

