The Army Black Knights (0-5) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Binghamton vs. Army Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Binghamton Stats Insights

This season, the Bearcats have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Black Knights' opponents have made.

Binghamton is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 101st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Black Knights rank 294th.

The 74.2 points per game the Bearcats score are 8.4 more points than the Black Knights give up (65.8).

When Binghamton scores more than 65.8 points, it is 2-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Binghamton posted 72.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bearcats ceded 69.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 73.7.

In terms of three-pointers, Binghamton fared better in home games last year, draining 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.9% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule