How to Watch Binghamton vs. Army on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Army Black Knights (0-5) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Binghamton vs. Army Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other America East Games
Binghamton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bearcats have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Black Knights' opponents have made.
- Binghamton is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 101st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Black Knights rank 294th.
- The 74.2 points per game the Bearcats score are 8.4 more points than the Black Knights give up (65.8).
- When Binghamton scores more than 65.8 points, it is 2-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Binghamton posted 72.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bearcats ceded 69.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 73.7.
- In terms of three-pointers, Binghamton fared better in home games last year, draining 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.9% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Binghamton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|W 63-57
|Reitz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Marist
|W 82-59
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|L 89-75
|William H. Pitt Center
|11/25/2023
|Army
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
|12/2/2023
|@ Stonehill
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.