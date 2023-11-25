The Army Black Knights (0-5) will visit the Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Binghamton vs. Army matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Binghamton vs. Army Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Binghamton vs. Army Betting Trends

Binghamton has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Bearcats games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

Army has covered twice in five games with a spread this year.

So far this year, just one of the Black Knights games has hit the over.

