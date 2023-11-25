Saturday's contest at Binghamton University Events Center has the Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) matching up with the Army Black Knights (0-5) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 74-58 victory, as our model heavily favors Binghamton.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Binghamton vs. Army Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York Venue: Binghamton University Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Binghamton vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 74, Army 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Binghamton vs. Army

Computer Predicted Spread: Binghamton (-16.0)

Binghamton (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 131.6

Binghamton has a 3-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Army, who is 2-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bearcats are 3-2-0 and the Black Knights are 1-4-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (scoring 74.2 points per game to rank 203rd in college basketball while giving up 69.3 per outing to rank 161st in college basketball) and have a +29 scoring differential overall.

Binghamton wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It collects 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 111th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.8 per contest.

Binghamton makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (249th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 31.0% from deep while its opponents hit 30.4% from long range.

The Bearcats rank 199th in college basketball with 93.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 167th in college basketball defensively with 87.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Binghamton loses the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12.2 (191st in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.