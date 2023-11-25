Saturday's contest that pits the Furman Paladins (3-3) versus the Binghamton Bearcats (2-4) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Furman. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 25.

In their last time out, the Bearcats lost 68-57 to Appalachian State on Friday.

Binghamton vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Binghamton vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 73, Binghamton 65

Other America East Predictions

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats' signature win this season came in a 73-65 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on November 18.

Binghamton has the most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (four).

Binghamton Leaders

Denai Bowman: 11 PTS, 44.1 FG%

11 PTS, 44.1 FG% Jadyn Weltz: 9.8 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

9.8 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Ella Wanzer: 12.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

12.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Genevieve Coleman: 11.8 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.8 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Meghan Casey: 2.8 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats average 66.3 points per game (190th in college basketball) while allowing 68 per contest (246th in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

