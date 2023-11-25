The Binghamton Bearcats (0-2) will play the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Army Game Information

Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Falko: 14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Army Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Rucker: 16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Roberts: 12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Charlie Peterson: 7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Chris Mann: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Coleton Benson: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Binghamton vs. Army Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Binghamton Rank Binghamton AVG Army AVG Army Rank 252nd 68.8 Points Scored 73.1 141st 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 70.4 191st 171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.1 156th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 338th 5.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th 300th 11.6 Assists 12.9 186th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.3 224th

