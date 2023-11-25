The Army Black Knights (0-5) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 131.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Binghamton vs. Army Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York Venue: Binghamton University Events Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Binghamton -9.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Binghamton Betting Records & Stats

Binghamton's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 131.5 points four times.

Binghamton has an average point total of 143.5 in its outings this year, 12 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bearcats are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Binghamton won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bearcats have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

Binghamton has a 86.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Binghamton vs. Army Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Binghamton 4 80% 74.2 130.2 69.3 135.1 139.3 Army 1 20% 56 130.2 65.8 135.1 137.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends

The 74.2 points per game the Bearcats put up are 8.4 more points than the Black Knights give up (65.8).

Binghamton is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 65.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Binghamton vs. Army Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Binghamton 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0 Army 2-3-0 1-0 1-4-0

Binghamton vs. Army Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Binghamton Army 8-7 Home Record 10-5 5-11 Away Record 7-8 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.