Will Blake Wheeler Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 25?
On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Blake Wheeler going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Wheeler stats and insights
- Wheeler has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Wheeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|11:47
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:35
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|12:34
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|11:28
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
