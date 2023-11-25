On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Blake Wheeler going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

  • Wheeler has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 11:47 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:56 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:34 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:28 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 3-2 OT

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

