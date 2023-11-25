The New York Rangers, with Blake Wheeler, will be on the ice Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Fancy a bet on Wheeler? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Blake Wheeler vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Wheeler Season Stats Insights

Wheeler's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:19 per game on the ice, is -1.

In two of 18 games this season, Wheeler has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of 18 games this year, Wheeler has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of 18 games this season, Wheeler has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Wheeler's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Wheeler going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wheeler Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 1 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

