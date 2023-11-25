Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 13, which features one game involving schools from the Southland. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the column below.
Southland Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
