Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (first at 14-2-3) and the New York Rangers (second at 14-3-1), square off on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Rangers have gone 8-1-1 over their last 10 games, scoring 33 goals while allowing 22 in that time. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (25.0%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Rangers 3, Bruins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-105)

Rangers (-105) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Bruins Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a record of 14-3-1 this season and are 3-1-4 in overtime matchups.

New York has won all five of its games that were decided by one goal.

This season the Rangers recorded only one goal in two games and they've earned two points (1-1-0) in those contests.

New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 14 games, earning 23 points from those contests.

This season, New York has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games and picked up 14 points with a record of 7-3-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 9-1-0 (18 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Rangers finished 5-2-1 in those matchups (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 11th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.22 15th 2nd 2.26 Goals Allowed 2.22 1st 13th 31.5 Shots 28.9 27th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 29 8th 12th 22.22% Power Play % 29.82% 3rd 1st 89.04% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 6th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.