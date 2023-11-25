Cameron Johnson plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Johnson, in his last showing, had 23 points, five assists and two steals in a 147-145 loss to the Hawks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Johnson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 15.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 22.3 PR -- 20 3PM 2.5 2.6



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Heat

Johnson has taken 12.1 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Johnson's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 98.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 102.2.

The Heat give up 107.6 points per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Heat give up 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 25.6 per game.

The Heat concede 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2023 27 16 4 3 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.