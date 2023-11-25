The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Canisius vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jordan Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 4.1 BLK

Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Emmanuel Akot: 10.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Canisius vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Canisius Rank Canisius AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank 203rd 70.4 Points Scored 71.4 183rd 245th 72.3 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.5 166th 88th 14.3 Assists 12.6 211th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

