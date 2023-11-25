Canisius vs. Western Kentucky November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Canisius vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Canisius Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 4.1 BLK
- Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emmanuel Akot: 10.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Canisius vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Canisius Rank
|Canisius AVG
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Western Kentucky Rank
|203rd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|71.4
|183rd
|245th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
