Saturday's contest at Place Bell Arena has the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) taking on the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-2) at 2:00 PM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a win for Western Kentucky by a score of 74-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Canisius vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023

2:00 PM ET

Place Bell Arena

Canisius vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 74, Canisius 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Canisius vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-3.2)

Western Kentucky (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Canisius is 3-1-0 against the spread, while Western Kentucky's ATS record this season is 1-1-0. The Golden Griffins have hit the over in one game, while Hilltoppers games have gone over one time.

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins have a +30 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 78.6 points per game to rank 120th in college basketball and are giving up 72.6 per contest to rank 216th in college basketball.

Canisius prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.0 boards. It is pulling down 38.4 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.4 per outing.

Canisius hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball) while shooting 38.7% from deep (43rd in college basketball). It is making 3.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game while shooting 27.2%.

The Golden Griffins rank 216th in college basketball with 92.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 123rd in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Canisius loses the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 14.6 (324th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

